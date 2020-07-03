wrestling / News
WWE News: Sonya Deville Donut Search, Austin Creed Plays Mario Kart, WWE US Title Reigns
July 3, 2020 | Posted by
– Austin Creed plays Mario Kart with a heart monitor attached to him during gameplay.
– From The Miz to Seth Rollins to Apollo Crews, look at every United States Title reign of the last decade.
– Sonya Deville continues her search for the world’s best donut, this time trying out local spots in Tampa, FL.
