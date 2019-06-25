wrestling / News
Sonya Deville to Face Ember Moon on Tonight’s Smackdown
– Sonya Deville is looking forward to tonight’s Smackdown, as she will get to face Ember Moon in the ring. Deville revealed on Twitter on Tuesday that she will be facing Moon, who she and Mandy Rose have been feuding with in backstage segments over the past few weeks. Rose chimed in to share her excitement, while Moon also had a few words to say about the situation.
Smackdown airs tonight from Portland, Oregon live on USA Network.
I didn’t forget, tonight I get to whoop @WWEEmberMoon back into her fantasy world 😬 I love Tuesdays! #SDlive
— Daria Berenato (@SonyaDevilleWWE) June 25, 2019
Whoop whoop! 👊🏻👊🏻 https://t.co/JS7zbyFaUI
— Mandy (@WWE_MandyRose) June 25, 2019
You can try… https://t.co/jpxlHKRR5r
— Ember Moon (@WWEEmberMoon) June 25, 2019
.@WWE
Dear A,
"Where does seeking justice end and seeking vengeance begin?"
Maybe … tonight We will discover the truth???
-EM#SDLive#Shenom #WarGoddess #NightAngel pic.twitter.com/Zpy8UAvhIQ
— Ember Moon (@WWEEmberMoon) June 25, 2019
