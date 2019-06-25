Sonya Deville to Face Ember Moon on Tonight’s Smackdown

– Sonya Deville is looking forward to tonight’s Smackdown, as she will get to face Ember Moon in the ring. Deville revealed on Twitter on Tuesday that she will be facing Moon, who she and Mandy Rose have been feuding with in backstage segments over the past few weeks. Rose chimed in to share her excitement, while Moon also had a few words to say about the situation.

Smackdown airs tonight from Portland, Oregon live on USA Network.