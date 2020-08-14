Sonya Deville Expects to Face Shayna Baszler on Raw Underground Eventually

Sonya Deville has no doubt that Raw Underground is in her future, and foresees an encounter with Shayna Baszler. Deville https://www.sportskeeda.com/wwe/news-sonya-deville-love-tko-shayna-baszler-raw-underground-exclusive target=new>spoke with Sportskeeda for a new interview and discussed the Raw Underground concept that was introduced last week. You can check out highlights below:

On Raw Underground: “I know I’ll end up over there. Uh, it’ll probably end up being me versus Shayna in Underground one of these days and I’d happily give her a little TKO action.”

On a possible match with Baszler: “Listen, I’ll face anybody any time, but I’m going after championship gold. So if I have time in my very, very busy and productive schedule to squeeze Shayna in, sure.”