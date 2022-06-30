Sonya Deville On Fans Reaction to Her Being Open About Her Sexuality

Sonya Deville is open about her status as a member of the LGBTQIA+ community, and she recently discussed the matter in support of Pride Month. Deville appeared on Busted Open Radio and talked about her story as an out lesbian, and you can see some highlights below (per Fightful):

On fighting for acceptance and inclusion for the queer community: “I mean, you’re always going to have hate, and you’re always going to have people who love you and accept you, and you’re going to have people who don’t. That’s something that comes along with the territory, but trying to make sure we expand the community and expand the awareness and the message of acceptance and inclusion. My platform here at WWE is something that is really important to me because (like you said) the fight is never over, you know.

“There are people out there who are still not accepting of the LBGTQ+ community. I think it is so important to spread a positive message and also to be that visual representation in WWE. So that young people today who want to be a Professional Wrestler or want to be in Sports Entertainment can kind of look at me and go, “oh, well, if she can do it. Then I can do it.” It goes so much broader than that; it starts in Sports Entertainment, in the WWE with what I’m doing. It goes across the board, and we have so much of a large social media and digital footprint that I think it is important to utilize and use this platform and to spread a positive message and such.”

On being the first openly gay woman in WWE: “I think I am the first openly out [woman] in the WWE. I know Darren Young was an out male before me, and he certainly, you know, shared his story and laid some groundwork for me. When I came out on Tough Enough, I had no idea; I didn’t grow up watching wrestling and did not know much about WWE. I certainly wasn’t okay with telling anyone I was gay because I wasn’t okay with myself at that point. I wasn’t fully accepting of my sexuality and stuff at that point; how could I expect anybody else to be, right? So it was kind of like something that happened and organically transpired into what it is today, but it took me years to finally be comfortable with the idea of talking about my sexuality and posting my significant other online. People think that was like instantaneous; I sometimes think because they are watching unfold before them and they don’t see the in-between stuff.

“It was an evolution of a lot of things with me. It kind of just happened, and it was like a big boulder rolling down a mountain; I was like, okay, I am just going to grab on and hang on, and just ride by the seat of my coat tails and see where this takes me.”

On WWE fans’ reaction to her coming out: Sonya also says that the more she was authentic about who she is, the more the WWE Universe responded positively to her. Sonya also says that through the years, the culture has changed and there is a lot more support behind the scenes as well. I realized the more I shared my story, the more I was open with the fans, the more love I got, and the more stories I heard and messages I would get from other people going through the same thing; that was pretty comforting to me. If I am putting myself out there and I am sharing my story, but it’s not for nothing; it’s to help other people and make other people who were nervous like I feel comfortable, then it was all worth it, and then is what I was supposed to and meant to be doing.

“I think the environment has changed a lot, and I’ve never had any negative experiences backstage, or within the company, I can honestly say. Social media will always be social media, so, of course, you’re always going to have the haters, but within the company, I have never had any negative experiences. I want people to know that and know that they can be here, too.”