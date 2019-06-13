Sonya Deville, Finn Balor & More Celebrate Pride Month In New WWE Photo Shoot

– June is Pride Month, and WWE is celebrating with a new photo shoot featuring Sonya Deville, Finn Balor, Kofi Kingston, Seth Rollins and more. You can see the gallery here, which includes quotes by several stars about why the LGBTQ+ pride movement is important to them.

Pride Month takes place in June to celebrate the anniversary of the Stonewall Riots, when a police raid took place at the Stonewall Inn in New York City on June 28th, 1969. LGBTQ+ people were physically, verbally and in some cases sexually harassed by the police, which led to a two-day riot by the community. It was the most important moment in leading to the gay rights movement, and Pride month celebrates the progress made by the movement while recognizing the work that still needs to be done and honoring those who have been lost in the movement.

Several WWE stars have shared their photos on Twitter, as you can see below:

Love love love love pic.twitter.com/yab8rIXBna — Daria Berenato (@SonyaDevilleWWE) June 13, 2019

Proud of my sister and all those who have had the courage and strength to stand for who they are and who they love! 💜💙❤️💚💛🧡 #pride #LoveIsLove 🌈 pic.twitter.com/eTWOsP4w22 — Vic Joseph (@VicJosephWWE) June 13, 2019

Be true to yourself. Take #pride in who you are. Your strength will inspire others to do the same and I’ll support you through it all! #LoveIsLove #pridemonth #lgbtq🌈 pic.twitter.com/d1hhgV7gW7 — KOFI (@TrueKofi) June 13, 2019

Take #Pride in who you are and never be ashamed to be the best version of that person. pic.twitter.com/WKlIlV099d — Austin Creed ✈️ E3 (@XavierWoodsPhD) June 13, 2019