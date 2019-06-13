wrestling / News

Sonya Deville, Finn Balor & More Celebrate Pride Month In New WWE Photo Shoot

June 13, 2019 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Sonya Deville Pride

– June is Pride Month, and WWE is celebrating with a new photo shoot featuring Sonya Deville, Finn Balor, Kofi Kingston, Seth Rollins and more. You can see the gallery here, which includes quotes by several stars about why the LGBTQ+ pride movement is important to them.

Pride Month takes place in June to celebrate the anniversary of the Stonewall Riots, when a police raid took place at the Stonewall Inn in New York City on June 28th, 1969. LGBTQ+ people were physically, verbally and in some cases sexually harassed by the police, which led to a two-day riot by the community. It was the most important moment in leading to the gay rights movement, and Pride month celebrates the progress made by the movement while recognizing the work that still needs to be done and honoring those who have been lost in the movement.

Several WWE stars have shared their photos on Twitter, as you can see below:

