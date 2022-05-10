wrestling / News
Sonya Deville Fired as WWE Official, Faces Returning Alexa Bliss (Clips)
Sonya Deville’s days as a WWE official are over, as she was fired from those duties on Raw and put in a match against a returning Alexa Bliss. Monday night’s episode saw Adam Pearce announced that the investigation into Deville’s abuse of authority had been completed and she had been terminated as a WWE official. However, she was still a WWE star and Peace announced that she would be facing Alexa Bliss right away.
Bliss came out to her old theme but still carrying Lily. She acted mostly like old, pre-Fiendess Alexa with some shades of her darker persona, and got the win over Deville in very short order with Twisted Bliss.
You can see clips from the segment below:
Who will @SonyaDevilleWWE face on #WWERaw? pic.twitter.com/NfJAxfTIU7
— WWE (@WWE) May 10, 2022
Breaking: As announced by @ScrapDaddyAP on #WWERaw, @SonyaDevilleWWE is no longer a @WWE official and will return to being solely an in-ring competitor! pic.twitter.com/vOS62NUF5o
— WWE (@WWE) May 10, 2022
She's baaaaaaaaack!@AlexaBliss_WWE returns on #WWERaw. pic.twitter.com/94nK5apwhO
— WWE (@WWE) May 10, 2022
Welcome back to #WWERaw!
A quick win for @AlexaBliss_WWE against former @WWE official @SonyaDevilleWWE. pic.twitter.com/w5ChsTJEKy
— WWE (@WWE) May 10, 2022
Welp.@SonyaDevilleWWE #WWERaw@ScrapDaddyAP pic.twitter.com/iIHjuu0sIg
— WWE (@WWE) May 10, 2022
Na na na na…
Na na na na…
Hey hey hey
Goodbye!@SonyaDevilleWWE#WWERaw pic.twitter.com/KtAxCqyS6t
— WWE (@WWE) May 10, 2022
Welcome back, @AlexaBliss_WWE!!! #WWERaw pic.twitter.com/bt6hQIJwm9
— WWE (@WWE) May 10, 2022
More Trending Stories
- Note On Reason For Charlotte Flair Injury Angle At Wrestlemania Backlash
- Update on Charlotte Flair Following WrestleMania Backlash
- Mandy Rose, Maryse Dressing Up for NFL Draft, Becky Lynch Top Superstar Instagram Photos
- Dana White Recalls Vince McMahon Berating Him Over Text After Meeting With US President