wrestling / News
WWE News: Sonya Deville Posts ‘Full Body Day’ Workout Video, Stock Ticks Down
March 19, 2019 | Posted by
– Sonya Deville posted a new workout video to her YouTube channel. You can see the video below:
– WWE’s stock closed at $89.40 on Tuesday, down $0.75 (0.83%) from the previous price. The market as a whole was down 0.1%.
More Trending Stories
- Matt Riddle Reacts to Kurt Angle vs. Baron Corbin at WrestleMania, Plans to Eat Sadness Away
- UFC’s PPV Deal Shows PPV Isn’t Dead Despite What WWE & Vince McMahon Thought
- Jim Johnston Says He Was Pushed Out Of WWE, Recalls Final Meeting Where He Was Fired
- Latest On Charlotte Flair’s Ex-Husband’s Lawsuit Against Flair and WWE