Sonya Deville Discusses Future Goals With WWE, Potentially Making Transition To Hollywood

Sonya Deville recently appeared on the Constantly Evolving with Eve podcast, and she was asked about her future with WWE and the potential for her to transition into an acting career at some point.

When discussing the possibilities, Deville noted that she wants to be with WWE for quite a while, even if that means embracing even more non-wrestling roles once she retires from in-ring competition (via Fightful):

“I am someone who would love to be in the company for a very long time. There are people that have been here for 40, 50 years, and sometimes, you go from wrestling to producing to commentary, there are so many ways to be a part [of WWE], and I am lucky enough that I am young and I got in so young. So, if I could have a 30-year career here, I would be extremely grateful for that.”

Deville then mentioned that she’d love to pursue opportunities in Hollywood, with the hope of eventually having a cameo in a Fast & Furious film:

“My passions, like I said, are entertaining. I would love to [find a career path] into Hollywood and acting, but a lot of people get the opportunity to do that with WWE. So that would be super cool to cameo in a Fast & Furious… That’s the stuff I love. So that’s something I would love to do.”

While Deville has not competed in WWE since last summer, a recent report from Fightful Select suggests she could be returning to the ring in the near future.