Sonya Deville On How Her Team With Chelsea Green Came Together, Says They Click Well

Sonya Deville has weighed in on her tag team with Chelsea Green and discussed how they came together as a team. Deville talked about the team with Maria Menounos on Heal Squad, and you can see highlights below (per Fightful):

On her partnership with Chelsea Green: “Me and Mandy were best friends, and I think that’s why the chemistry worked. Chelsea and I hadn’t talked in a while, and then when she came back to WWE, we ended up as partners immediately. We just clicked and hit it off. It’s so cool, and I mess around with her all the time because she’s so over the top and opposite of me in a lot of ways. She’ll come with an all-pink outfit, with pink sunglasses, pink earrings, pink shoes, pink toenails, and I’m like, ‘How did this happen?’ Here I am like Darth Vader or Wednesday Addams [wearing all black]. I’m like, ‘How did I get stuck with you?’ It’s funny.”

On how the team came together: “I do know that we’ve gotten great feedback, and they seem to really like us together. It was something that was not meant to be a thing. WrestleMania was coming up, and they were looking to have tag teams to be in this fatal four-way tag team match, I think, and they were trying to get more women involved.

“Chelsea was originally paired with two other girls before me, but then that didn’t work out, and then ‘Mania was coming up, and they were like, ‘We’re throwing you and Chelsea Green [together] and you’re in the ‘Mania match.’ I was like, ‘What? Okay.’ Then we did a backstage, and we had a match right before ‘Mania, and they were like, ‘Wait a second. This is actually working.’ [My fiancé] said it right away. She was like, ‘I really like it. You guys have something.’ I was like, ‘Yeah?’ Because we’re so opposite, I didn’t see it at first. But she said it, and then a couple weeks later, creative was like, ‘They really like you guys together. I think we’re gonna run with this.’ Then I started really liking it. We started really gelling.”