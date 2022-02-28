Sonya Deville Discusses Ideas On How WWE Can Introduce LGBTQ Superstars In The Future

In a recent interview with Michael Reiner of WKBN, Sonya Deville discussed breaking down barriers as the first openly gay female wrestler in WWE, ways the company can introduce LGBTQ superstars in the future, and much more. Here are some of the highlights:

Sonya Deville on breaking down barriers as the first openly gay female wrestler in WWE: “I mean, it’s not something that I ever think about like that, right? It’s always just like, ‘Yeah, I am who I am, and I’m a WWE superstar.’ But obviously, I realize the effect and influence it has on other members of the LGBTQ community, and I love being a part of that. That change in that kind of power that I can give to them, like, ‘Hey, if I can do it, you can do it. And if I can be myself unapologetically, so can you. And you should never be ashamed or afraid of who you are or who you love. It’s should simply just be.'”

On ways WWE can introduce LGBTQ superstars in the future: “Just as you would have a male superstar on the phone with their wife in a backstage segment or interacting with another female, you just have two females or two males interacting, you know, or maybe I’m on the phone with my girlfriend while you’re filming backstage, you know, something like that, that just allows the inclusivity to be there and not in a forced inorganic way, kind of just how it is in life.”

On her dream opponent in WWE: “That would be a kind of really cool, full circle moment. I would love to wrestle Lita.”