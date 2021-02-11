wrestling / News

WWE News: Sonya Deville Does ‘I’m Busy’ TikTok Challenge, Dolph Ziggler Reacts to Brother’s AEW Loss

February 11, 2021 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Sonya Deville Smackdown

Sonya Deville pranked some of her fellow WWE stars with the ‘I’m Busy’ TikTok Challenge. Deville posted the video of the “challenge,” which has people call people and immediately ask if they can call them back because they’re busy, below:

– Dolph Ziggler saw his brother Ryan Nemeth get choked out by PAC on this week’s Dynamite, so he did what any good supportive brother would do and poked fun at Nemeth online. Ziggler posted a close-up of Ryan getting choked out as you can see below::

Dolph Ziggler, Ryan Nemeth, Sonya Deville

