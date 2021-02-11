wrestling / News
WWE News: Sonya Deville Does ‘I’m Busy’ TikTok Challenge, Dolph Ziggler Reacts to Brother’s AEW Loss
Sonya Deville pranked some of her fellow WWE stars with the ‘I’m Busy’ TikTok Challenge. Deville posted the video of the “challenge,” which has people call people and immediately ask if they can call them back because they’re busy, below:
I’m busy…😂🥴. #wwe #tiktok pic.twitter.com/n1Km5gWyq8
— Daddy Deville (@SonyaDevilleWWE) February 11, 2021
– Dolph Ziggler saw his brother Ryan Nemeth get choked out by PAC on this week’s Dynamite, so he did what any good supportive brother would do and poked fun at Nemeth online. Ziggler posted a close-up of Ryan getting choked out as you can see below::
— Nic Nemeth (@HEELZiggler) February 11, 2021
RT if you feel bad for @HotYoungBriley 😬 #AEWDynamite pic.twitter.com/LN3BpBoDLb
— All Elite Wrestling on TNT (@AEWonTNT) February 11, 2021
