Sonya Deville Says She Was In a ‘Creative Rut’ Before WWE Departure

Sonya Deville recently opened up about her WWE exit, noting that she was creatively in a bit of a rut before she left. Deville’s contract was not renewed and she spoke on the Ariel Helwani Show about the end of her run with WWE. You can check out some highlights below (per Fightful):

On her WWE departure: “We were negotiating, we were in talks to sign a new contract. I was completely under the impression that it was going well and we would sign something. I was on a trip with my daughter, a cheerleading competition, and I got a phone call from the powers that be, ‘Hey, we’re going to go our separate ways.’ I was kind of surprised, not gonna lie, and I was like, ‘Is there a reason?’ ‘No, creatively, just hasn’t worked out. We’re going to go our separate ways.'”

On how she felt after the release: “Initially, it was shock. ‘What the hell, I did not expect that.'”

On if she knew it was coming: “No, I had feelings over the last year or two. I tore my ACL and I came back from injury and I felt rusty. I wanted to get back to where I was prior to the injury. That was just a matter of time, in my mind. It wasn’t an if, it was a when. I was trying to get my footing again and dive into this new character and storyline they had for me. Not really, no. I had been there for 10 years and had great relationships with everybody. I really saw us renewing the contract.”

On if she ever thought about moving on: “I did. I never thought it was going happen, I kind of thought I was a lifer and would be there forever, but I did have talks with my wife, multiple times, because I do have other dreams. There are other things I want to pursue. I kind of felt I was in a rut creatively there. You don’t always have full control. I think I’m one of those people who is better in the driver’s seat. When I’m on my own, I can drive the car and steer the ship. I feel better that way.”

On if she negotiated when she was told her contract wouldn’t be renewed: “It was like a 30 second phone call. I’m not one….they have their reason. They wanted to part ways. It’s not really in my mentality to be like, ‘But why? Please. No.’ I’m a big believer in fate and everything happening for a reason. ‘This is interesting. It must truly be time for the next chapter of my life.'”