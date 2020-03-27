wrestling / News
Sonya Deville Is Enjoying Current Storyline With Otis and Mandy Rose
In an interview with Digital Spy, Sonya Deville spoke about her current storyline in WWE which is focused on Mandy Rose and Otis of Heavy Machinery. Here are highlights:
On being surprised by the Lana-Liv Morgan angle: “I didn’t know it was happening to be honest,” she said. “I watched it live with everybody else and I was a little surprised. It’s not the way that I was gonna do my storyline with Mandy (Rose) obviously. But inclusion is inclusion and you know, it’s good that the LGBTQ+ community is being represented on TV. I think there’s room for many, many, more storylines like that in different kinds of ways and I’d be happy to still do a storyline like that in the future.”
On if WWE could pull off LGBTQ storylines: “I definitely know they have the right access to people that could enhance their knowledge and just awareness on doing a storyline like that. And I would absolutely love to be included in any kind of, you know, writing or planning or something like that in future.”
On the Mandy Rose-Otis storyline: “It’s been incredible. It’s been so much fun to be a part of. People just love Otis and I think it’s just because he’s just so unapologetically himself and he’s always so happy. I think he’s very relatable in a sense and Mandy and I have just had such a good time being part of the storyline for sure. It’s been probably the most fun storyline I’ve ever been a part of in WWE.”
