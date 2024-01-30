Sonya Deville Joins DNA Secrets Cast

Sonya Deville recently sat down for an interview with Tampa Bay channel 10 to discuss her role in the upcoming movie DNA Secrets.

In the film, she portrays a police officer. The WWE star has been sidelined with an injury since last August.

The movie “follows an antique store owner who “opens a Pandora’s box” by gifting DNA kits to relatives. After several family members are killed, the store owner “realizes that she could be next on the killer’s list.”