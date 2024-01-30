wrestling / News
Sonya Deville Joins DNA Secrets Cast
January 30, 2024 | Posted by
Sonya Deville recently sat down for an interview with Tampa Bay channel 10 to discuss her role in the upcoming movie DNA Secrets.
In the film, she portrays a police officer. The WWE star has been sidelined with an injury since last August.
The movie “follows an antique store owner who “opens a Pandora’s box” by gifting DNA kits to relatives. After several family members are killed, the store owner “realizes that she could be next on the killer’s list.”
