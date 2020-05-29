Sonya Deville vs. Lacey Evans Announced For WWE Smackdown Tonight After Twitter Exchange

– WWE has announced in the new WWE Now video that The New Day will appear on Moment of Bliss with Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross tonight on Smackdown in what is being billed as a Tag Team Champions Summit.

Also just announced for the show is Sonya Deville vs. Lacey Evans, which follows Deville and Evans exchanging shots on Twitter.

Oh here we go Lacey Evans wants some of my clout rn. I’ll kick your blonde a$$ too toots. Let’s go https://t.co/LAeGuVdSCe — Daddy Deville (@SonyaDevilleWWE) May 27, 2020

You get a couple matches and call it clout. #BlessYourheart Im just saying…if you're gonna talk crap about blondes not working hard to get where they are ill glady be the BLONDE that shuts you up. 💅👒 and then you can continue with your "Clout"🥴😂 https://t.co/gYNTQXaPSe — Lacey Evans ~ WWE Superstar (@LaceyEvansWWE) May 27, 2020

Go ahead request the match, I’m sure you’ll get it and then I’ll rip the blonde hair right off your head 😘 https://t.co/AhTBAv3Uvm — Daddy Deville (@SonyaDevilleWWE) May 27, 2020

Previous announced:

* Intercontinental Championship Tournament Semifinal: Jeff Hardy vs. Daniel Bryan

* Intercontinental Championship Tournament Semifinal: AJ Styles vs. Elias