Sonya Deville vs. Lacey Evans Announced For WWE Smackdown Tonight After Twitter Exchange

May 29, 2020 | Posted by Ashish
Sonya Deville Pride

– WWE has announced in the new WWE Now video that The New Day will appear on Moment of Bliss with Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross tonight on Smackdown in what is being billed as a Tag Team Champions Summit.

Also just announced for the show is Sonya Deville vs. Lacey Evans, which follows Deville and Evans exchanging shots on Twitter.

Previous announced:

* Intercontinental Championship Tournament Semifinal: Jeff Hardy vs. Daniel Bryan
* Intercontinental Championship Tournament Semifinal: AJ Styles vs. Elias

