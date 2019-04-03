Sonya Deville Is Excited to See the LGBTQ Wrestling Community Grow, Liv Morgan Talks New Jersey Stars

Sonya Deville discussed being an out member of the LGBTQ community in the wrestling world and more during her and Liv Morgan’s interview with the Asbury Park Press. Highlights are below:

Morgan on WWE’s New Jersey stars: “You grow up tough, and you grow up strong, and you grow up smart. I don’t know what it is about New Jersey, but it’s pretty cool because there’s Sonya Deville, myself, Kacy Catanzaro and that’s just off the top of my head some of the women that are making huge impacts in WWE right now, and it’s the future of the company.”

Deville on being part of the first Elimination Chamber match: “Mandy and I were actually able to be part of so many firsts because we did come in at such a vital time. And I feel like we ourselves have contributed to the changing landscape of the women’s division, and that’s a personal goal of mine to continue to do. I want the women’s division to have that legitimacy, I want it to have that intensity and the aggressiveness, and I feel like that’s where I personally can contribute.”

Devile on being the first openly-lesbian star in WWE: “Being a part of the LGBTQ community myself, it’s another passion of mine to let my fan base know that I represent another demographic in the WWE. And we are diverse and it’s OK to be you. And that’s kind of another message I’d like to spread while i have this platform.”

On the growth of openness among LGBTQ wrestlers: “I’ve seen it grow over the past five years in the world in general since I’ve been out myself, since I came out on WWE Tough Enough three and a half years ago, whatever it was,” Sonya said. “So absolutely I’m super-confident that it’s going in an amazing direction and I’m happy to be someone who can spread that positivity.”