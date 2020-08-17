WWE News: Update On Man Who Was Arrested For Breaking Into Sonya Deville’s Home, Bayley On Four Horsewomen, Naomi On Team BAD

– PWInsider reports that Phillip Thomas, the man arrested at Sonya Deville’s home yesterday, currently remains incarcerated in Florida. As reported yesterday, Thomas allegedly broke into Sonya Deville’s house yesterday and was allegedly planning to try to kidnap her.

– Bayley looks back on her time in NXT & forming The Four Horsewomen.

– Former SmackDown Women’s Champion Naomi reveals why she teamed up with Sasha Banks and Tamina to form Team BAD back in 2015.