wrestling / News
Sonya Deville On Putting Real Life Emotion Into Her Promos with Mandy Rose, Trying to Fill The Hole Left By Becky Lynch
In an interview with Newsweek, Sonya Deville discussed putting real life emotions into her promos with Mandy, her frustration over her storyline with Mandy being started and stopped over the years, and trying to fill the hole left by Becky Lynch. Highlights are below.
On putting real life emotions into her promos with Mandy: “You have to, in my opinion. What makes a great storyline, you have to put some real in there. Obviously everything is magnified and has a creative spin to it, but I think it’s very important to bring real life elements in there. When I was working on the first promo I did with Mandy, I was helping write it and threw in there that she came to my sister’s wedding with me, and she was my roommate. Those are things that maybe the writers or someone wouldn’t have known. So you’re sitting at home [and] hopefully that gives you the ability to be like, ‘Wow, this cuts deep. They weren’t just friends on TV–they are actually real-life friends and sisters.'”
On if there was any frustration with her storyline with Mandy seemingly starting and stopping over the years: “Yea, but you know what? I’m a firm believer of everything happens for a reason. So there’s disappointment in that moment. But it’s easy for me to realize that our path is what it is for a reason, and it’ll work out as it should if you put the work in and keep fighting for what you want. That’s what we did and I think everything fell as it should at the exact right moment. I wouldn’t have wanted it any other way, looking back at it.”
On stepping up now that Becky Lynch is leaving a hole in the women’s division: “Absolutely. Becky is someone I think is incredible and who has elevated the women’s division on all three brands to the next level. I think that I can continue that and enhance it even further. There’s definitely going to be a void and we’re going to miss Becky. She’s a good friend of mine and I’m so happy for her and Seth [Rollins]. I can’t wait to step up. If there’s ever been a better time for Sonya Deville as a character, I think this is it. It’s her chance to grab that brass ring. [laughs]”
More Trending Stories
- Summerslam Update: Boston Mayor Willing To Hold Sporting Events At Fenway Park Without Fans
- Vince Russo Says Drew McIntyre Is Being Hurt by Poor WWE Writing, Says McIntyre Needs to Stand Up to WWE To Protect His Character
- Jim Ross Discusses Undertaker Debuting ‘American Badass’ Character at WWE Judgment Day 2000, If He Liked the Idea Initially, Praises Calaway’s Courage
- Bully Ray Discusses Meeting With Vince McMahon About Bringing Bully Ray Character to WWE, Reveals Why Vince Didn’t Want to Use It