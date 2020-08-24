Sonya Deville, Mandy Rose React to Loser Leaves WWE Match Result at SummerSlam

Sonya Deville is on her way out of WWE (television for now), and Deville and Mandy Rose both took to Twitter to comment on the result. Rose defeated Deville in the match, which means that Deville will be off TV for an undetermined amount of time. She took to Twitter to react, posting simply:

…. goodbye — Daddy Deville (@SonyaDevilleWWE) August 24, 2020

Rose also posted to Twitter, with a much less subdued response as she taunted Deville and said, “Bye bye Sonya … maybe ya should have thought that one through more”