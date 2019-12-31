Sonya Deville and Mandy Rose React to Last Night’s Raw Wedding Angle

– As previously reported, last night’s Raw featured a chaotic wedding angle for Bobby Lashley and Lana. During the segment, Liv Morgan returned to WWE TV. She revealed herself as Lana’s former girlfriend and claimed that Lana was the love of her life. Lana then slapped Morgan, and they got into a brawl. After Rusev popped out of the wedding cake and attacked Lashley, Liv Morgan later smashed Lana into the wedding cake. Rusev didn’t seem to take any issue with Liv Morgan’s potential affair with Lana, unless Liv Morgan was lying.

Following Raw, WWE Superstar Sonya Deville, who is openly gay, and her tag team partner, Mandy Rose, commented on the segment on Twitter, which you can see below.

Deville initially wrote, “Welp… my mind is blown.” Mandy Rose later tweeted, “No words … ” That was later followed by Deville responding with, “I know my friend I know.”

Back in October, an episode of Total Divas showcased Sonya Deville and Mandy Rose pitching an LGBTQ storyline to WWE. However, the storyline never took off.

In a preview clip for the episode, Sonya Deville stated, “Mandy and I are meeting with the producers to pitch the first-ever LGBTQ storyline in the WWE … This is Mandy and I’s moment, this is where we prove ourselves.”

