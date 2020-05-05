wrestling / News
Sonya Deville vs. Mandy Rose Set For This Week’s Smackdown
Sonya Deville and Mandy Rose will finally go head-to-head in the ring on this week’s episode of Smackdown. WWE announced during Raw that Deville and Rose will face each other on this week’s episode after weeks of animosity between the two since Deville was revealed to be in cahoots with Dolph Ziggler to keep Rose and Otis apart.
The match joins the following for the lineup of this week’s episode:
* Braun Strowman goes face to face with Bray Wyatt before Money in the Bank
* Daniel Bryan, Drew Gulak, and a mystery partner vs. Baron Corbin, Shinsuke Nakamura, and Cesaro
* Bayley and Sasha Banks vs. Tamina and Lacey Evans
* Jeff Hardy returns
Choose your side: @WWE_MandyRose or @SonyaDevilleWWE.
This Friday on FOX. #SmackDown pic.twitter.com/XUXcnVb6TJ
— WWE on FOX (@WWEonFOX) May 5, 2020
