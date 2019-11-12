Sonya Deville Addresses Competing in MMA Again, Still Mainly Focused on Her WWE Career

– Fightful recently interviewed WWE Superstar Sonya Deville, who spoke on a variety of topics. Below are some highlights from Fightful.

Sonya Deville on possibly competing in MMA again: “I’m 25 years old, I’m relatively young. I think I’m the third youngest female on the RAW and Smackdown right now. I don’t say no to anything. Anything is an opportunity and possibility and I know I’m more than capable of competing in both. So, I’m open to it. No, I don’t train martial arts that much, so I definitely have to put the time in if I was gonna take a fight. But I’m just so engulfed in wrestling right now and working on my in-ring work, so that’s definitely where my focus is right now.”

Deville on discovering pro wrestling: “I think the big deciding factor for me was that growing up I loved acting and loved entertaining. I made an independent film when I was 18 / 19 years old, so I knew I had a love and a passion for that. And I’m obviously an athlete and I love to fight and be physical. And pro wrestling I didn’t even know really existed, and when I found it I was like, ‘Wait a second, this is a combination of the two things I literally love the most.’ So I feel like it was meant to be that I end up in wrestling. I think this is my true love.”

Deville on AfterBuzz TV helping her with her success: “I attribute AfterBuzz to a lot of my success. Not only because Maria [Menounos] and Kevin [Undergaro] are mentors to me and they’ve helped me so much, but also because AfterBuzz, being an on camera host, as you know, it gives you a sense of confidence. And the ability to communicate and express yourself. So I would definitely look forward to acting in the future. I’m working with an acting coach right now actually in L.A. and continuing my craft in that field because that’s something I’m really passionate about. It’s like the NXT of entertainment. It’s so funny and so many people have over from AfterBuzz: Cathy Kelley, Johnny Loquasto. So, it’s definitely proof in the pudding it works.”

Deville on being adaptable: “I’m pretty adaptable. I grew up playing team sports; lacrosse, basketball, and soccer. Then I got into MMA which is a one woman sport. So I’m adaptable, I can do it all. Mandy and me have natural chemistry. It kind of just worked.”