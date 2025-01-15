wrestling / News
Sonya Deville Names The Most Entertaining, Toughest & Funniest Wrestlers She’s Worked With
January 15, 2025 | Posted by
Sonya Deville recently did some rapid-fire questions and named the most entertaining, toughest, and funniest talents she’s worked with in the ring. The Pure Fusion Collective member spoke with Trading Secrets and during the interview she was given some quick questions about stars she’s worked with, as you can see below (per Fightful:
Most Entertaining: “I’m gonna go Asuka because when she’s screaming in Japanese, it’s fascinating. She’s one of the best wrestlers I’ve ever worked with.”
Toughest: “Shayna Baszler.”
Hardest Hitter: “Me.”
Funniest: “Chelsea Green, hands down. She’s incredible.”
More Trending Stories
- Jake Roberts Recalls Barry Windham’s WWE Exit After Counterfeit Money Scandal
- JBL Explains Why People Think He Is A Bully, Not Correcting The Record
- Eric Bischoff Recalls The Radicals Leaving WCW For WWE
- Ted DiBiase Says Ultimate Warrior Would’ve Had No Success Without Great Wrestlers Leading Him In The Ring