Sonya Deville Names The Most Entertaining, Toughest & Funniest Wrestlers She’s Worked With

January 15, 2025 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Sonya Deville recently did some rapid-fire questions and named the most entertaining, toughest, and funniest talents she’s worked with in the ring. The Pure Fusion Collective member spoke with Trading Secrets and during the interview she was given some quick questions about stars she’s worked with, as you can see below (per Fightful:

Most Entertaining: “I’m gonna go Asuka because when she’s screaming in Japanese, it’s fascinating. She’s one of the best wrestlers I’ve ever worked with.”

Toughest: “Shayna Baszler.”

Hardest Hitter: “Me.”

Funniest: “Chelsea Green, hands down. She’s incredible.”

