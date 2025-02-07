Sonya Deville Reveals Origin Of Her Ring Name

Sonya Deville recently discussed how she decided on her ring name in WWE. Deville spoke with PIX11 News for a new interview and during the appearance she was asked how she decided on the name, explaining the process and citing Sonya Blade from Mortal Kombat as an inspiration, along with a bit of New Jersey folklore.

“So it’s a process different for everybody,” Deville said (per Fightful). “You kind of make a list of names. You submit it to creative and the powers that be. They give you a list of names and you kind of go back and forth until you find something that makes everybody happy. I”

She continued, “It’s actually a funny story. My name was supposed to be NJ Deville at one point, standing for New Jersey Devil, because my MMA fight name was The Jersey Devil. But at the time I was like, I don’t want my first name to be NJ. I don’t think, let’s think of something else, and I loved Mortal Kombat and Sonya, so Sonya Deville it became.”

Deville is a member of Pure Fusion Collective alongside Zoey Stark and Shayna Baszler.