Various News: Sonya Deville Calls Out Paige, Impact Wrestling Creates New Twitter for Booking Talent, and Full Rey Mysterio vs. Dolph Ziggler Summerslam 2009 Match

– As previously reported, Mandy Rose was angry with Paige for giving preferential treatment to other stars over her former Absolution teammates. Now, Sonya Deville has chimed in on the issue as well, which you can see below.

Funny to me how @RealPaigeWWE is HANDING out opportunities like they’re nothin.. well to everyone but Mandy and I that is… haha but only when it’s convenient for her .. why don’t you feed us #Lasskicker #Queen or are u scared we’d make a joke outta ur top rising stars 🌟 #JOKE — Sonya Deville (@SonyaDevilleWWE) August 10, 2018

– Impact Wrestling has announced the start of a new Twitter account to help facilitate booking of talent signed to the company. You can check out the announcement tweet for Impact Wrestling Bookings below.

Interested in booking the stars of IMPACT Wrestling on one of your upcoming events? We have a brand new Twitter account to help you get in touch! Follow @BookingsImpact now! — IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) August 11, 2018

– WWE has released the full Rey Mysterio vs. Dolph Ziggler match from Summerslam 2009. You can check out that match in the player below.