Various News: Sonya Deville Calls Out Paige, Impact Wrestling Creates New Twitter for Booking Talent, and Full Rey Mysterio vs. Dolph Ziggler Summerslam 2009 Match

August 11, 2018 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
As previously reported, Mandy Rose was angry with Paige for giving preferential treatment to other stars over her former Absolution teammates. Now, Sonya Deville has chimed in on the issue as well, which you can see below.

– Impact Wrestling has announced the start of a new Twitter account to help facilitate booking of talent signed to the company. You can check out the announcement tweet for Impact Wrestling Bookings below.

– WWE has released the full Rey Mysterio vs. Dolph Ziggler match from Summerslam 2009. You can check out that match in the player below.

