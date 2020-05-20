Sonya Deville Wants to Play Batwoman in Season Two

Sonya Deville is looking to fill the shoes left by Ruby Rose on The CW’s Batwoman. As was reported earlier on Tuesday, Rose is exiting the lead role of the DC superhero series ahead of the already-set second season. Producers plan to recast the role and when someone brought the news to Deville, she was all in.

Batwoman (aka Kate Kane) is the first lesbian lead character in a live-action superhero series, and producers said of recasting the role, “The studio and network are firmly committed to Batwoman’s second season and long-term future, and we — along with the show’s talented creative team — look forward to sharing its new direction, including the casting of a new lead actress and member of the LGBTQ community, in the coming months.”

In her posts, she tagged executive producers Greg Berlanti and Caroline Dries (who created the series), as well as Rachel Skarsten who plays Alice on the show. She also tagged The CW and several news outlets.