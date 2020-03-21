Sonya Deville: ‘Pro Wrestling Can Provide Comedic Relief For Those In Quarantine’

In an interview with AM New York, Sonya Deville spoke about how WWE can be useful during the Coronavirus pandemic, saying it can provide ‘comedic relief’ for those who are quarantined. Here are highlights:

On her relationship with Mandy Rose: “We are like sisters, and we both love food. As we were traveling and encountering all sorts of food, we decided to start DAMANDYZ DONUTS as a sort of review show. It started on YouTube and just kind of took off – people enjoyed seeing this side of us.”

On life on the road in WWE: “It’s crazy, I love it. I’m young and don’t have kids, so it’s easier for me. I feel bad for the moms and dads that are on the road all year. It is the hardest part of the job, you never get to stay in one place for too long.”

On WWE dealing with the coronavirus pandemic: “We’re taking all the necessary steps to make sure everyone is safe and healthy. I believe that professional wrestling can provide some comedic relief for those in quarantine – it allows people to get a little relief from the stress of what’s going on. Wrestlemania is still a thing, but this year we’ll make history with something unique, just like we always do.”