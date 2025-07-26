Sonya Deville Was Not a Fan Of Pure Fusion Collective Stable Name

Sonya Deville says that she didn’t enjoy the Pure Fusion Collective name for the stable she was in in WWE. Deville was part of the faction witb Shayna Baszler, and Zoey Stark and she spoke on Insight With Chris Van Vliet about her time with the group.

They just didn’t wanna go back to it (partnership with Chelsea Green),” Deville said (per Fightful). “didn’t wanna go back to it and I had pitched that it would be a natural angle to go after Piper (Niven) and be like, what the hell? Bitch, that’s my f**king championship!’ Very natural angle.”

She continued, “But they had this idea for this faction and so that was where we were gonna go… While I was out, I did pitch coming back in my MMA gimmick. Like a modified version but I did pitch going back to my roots and I think Triple H had the same kind of idea and he was like, ‘Yeah, that’s what I was thinking. Let’s do this group,’ and when he told me the group, I was like, okay, interesting. I didn’t know how the three of us were going to blend together — me, Zoey (Stark) and Shayna (Baszler) in PFC. So, I was open-minded to it and of course, whatever he wants, let’s do… I saw myself more as the mouthpiece in that scenario and I was like, oh, okay. But we couldn’t get our footing and then we were given the name Pure Fusion Collective and I thought that was terrible. I don’t think it was ever going to be the thing, but, we tried to make it work.”