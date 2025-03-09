– During a recent interview with The Ariel Helwani Show, former WWE Superstar Sonya Deville (aka Daria Berenato) spoke about the phone call she received from WWE, letting her know that they would not be renewing her contract. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

Sonya Deville on the phone call letting her know WWE was going to be parting ways: “It was like a 30-second phone call. Listen, they have their reasons. They wanted to part ways. It’s not really in my mentality to be like ‘But why? Please, no.’ I’m a big believer in fate and everything happening for a reason, so I was like ‘Oh, that’s interesting, but it must just truly be time for the next chapter of my life.'”

On wondering if she should travel to Nashville for Raw as there were still 10 days left on her contract: “I was like ‘Do I go to work?’ I’m a workhorse and I never miss work, so it felt really weird. No one [from WWE] called me so me and my wife, she’s like ‘No babe, I don’t think you go. I don’t think you go there anymore.'”