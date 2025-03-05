– During a recent interview with The Ariel Helwani Show, former WWE Superstar Sonya Deville spoke about her SummerSlam match against her former tag team partner Mandy Rose. Deville explained why the stipulation was changed from a Hair vs. Hair match to Loser Leaves Town match following an incident where a man attempted to kidnap Deville. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):

Sonya Deville on WWE changing up the ending to her match with Mandy Rose at SummerSlam: “The attempted kidnapping happened in my home and they had told me to take time off. I didn’t want to take time off. I guess they were looking out for me and they were like, ‘Just sit home for a little bit.’ That’s why we switched the ending of me and Mandy’s SummerSlam match. It was supposed to be hair vs. hair and we all kind of decided, ‘Maybe that’s a traumatic move to happen right now. I was supposed to be shaving my head and that was going to lead to a big character turn.”

On if she was okay with the idea of having her head shaved: “I became okay with it. I was not okay with it at first. They had promised me great things after it and were like, ‘It’s going to lead to the badass character on the other end and we’re going to really push it.’ I was nervous, but I was down. Once the incident happened in my home and I had to go to court and testify, we all decided it was probably not the greatest timing for this move. I walked into the production meeting room, a day or two after the incident, they were scrambling and they were going to cancel the SummerSlam match because they thought we wouldn’t be up for it.”

On interrupting the meeting: “I didn’t realize they were in the middle of the meeting. There are 30-40 writers and producers, Vince [McMahon], everybody. I cracked the door open. ‘Oh, I’m sorry.’ He’s like, ‘No,’ he’s eating a sandwich, ‘No, come here.’ I went up to the front and was like, ‘Sorry, I didn’t mean to interrupt, but I have to say something.’ I didn’t know I was going to be saying it in front of the entire production meeting, I was hoping to just talk to the head writer or Vince by himself.”

On what she said at the meeting and wanting to move forward with the match: “I ended up giving a speech to everybody. I was like, ‘Listen, I don’t want what this guy did to dictate my career and my future. It kind of pisses me off that that was the guy’s intention, so I’m wrestling at SummerSlam. One way or another.’ Vince was like, ‘Okay. What do you want to do?’ I was like, ‘I don’t know, it’s got to be better than hair vs. hair. We have to make it equally as exciting as hair vs. hair because I don’t want the fans to be disinterested now because they’re waiting for that. Let me think on it.’ ‘Okay.'”

On changing the match stipulation to Loser Leaves Town: “I left, me and Mandy brainstormed and were like, ‘Why don’t we do Loser Leaves Town?’ That’s dramatic. One of us will leave and come back. We planned this whole thing for me to lose and come back crazy. It was this whole plan. Pitched it to Vince, everything was good. Then, they called us in their office and were like, ‘Actually, Mandy is losing. You’re winning.’ ‘Oh.’ Mandy was kind of upset because she’s like, ‘I’m the babyface here and you’ve been kicking my ass the whole time.’ I saw her point, and we actually went and got the finished changed for me to lose. It was my decision. I went and got it changed. I took time off after that. Storyline wise, but also because of the incident.”

Ultimately, Mandy Rose won her WWE SummerSlam bout against Sonya Deville. Deville later returned to WWE TV in 2021 as the co-GM of SmackDown.