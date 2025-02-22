– Former WWE Superstar Sonya Deville recently joined her wife on the podcast Daria & Toni Unwrapped, where she discussed her recent WWE exit. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

Sonya Deville on WWE not renewing her contract and booking a big film role: “The irony of it all is that the week they didn’t renew my contract, I booked my first big film project. Three days before I got the phone call [from WWE], I got the call from my manager that I booked this role that I had auditioned for. How weird is the universe? What a beautiful thing. What is there to be mad about? I see people leave and they say bad things about the company, they talk crap, or they say whatever, and I cannot relate. I genuinely, from the bottom of my heart, I cannot relate.”

On her WWE experience: “I love everything I got to do, everything I did, experienced [in WWE], but that was a chapter, and it was a decade long. Travel, wrestle, eat, sleep, repeat. It was fun, but now, I have no choice but to listen to the universe and the universal signs. Like ‘Hey D, that was good, but here’s what’s next.'”