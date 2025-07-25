Sonya Deville Regrets Pitching Herself To Lose SummerSlam 2020 Loser Leaves Town Match

Sonya Deville suggested that she be loser her Loser Leaves Town match at SummerSlam 2020, which she now regrets. Deville lost to Mandy Rose in the match and was off TV for the rest of the year. She spoke about the match on Insight With Chris Van Vliet and noted that the original plan was to have her come back sooner.

“And then, the ‘Loser Leaves’ happens and I’m not needed for TVs, like, one week, two weeks, three weeks, four weeks, a month, two months,” Deville said per Fightful). “Like, all this time’s going by and I’m texting Bruce (Prichard), I’m texting Vince (McMahon). I’m like, ‘Hey guys, what’s the deal? I thought I was coming back right after.’ It’s the only reason I agreed to lose was because we had this cool angle to come back and bring me back, and they were like, ‘Eh… Hang tight, hang tight, hang tight.’ And then all of a sudden, finally Bruce says, ‘You know, after second thought, when we do a loser leaves, we have to honor the stipulation. So you have to stay gone for a while,’ and I was like, ‘Oh, well, why didn’t you tell me that when we discussed this? And I would have much rather have won then…’”

She continued, “I don’t have many regrets in life but, booking myself to lose that match is probably my only one, and it was like a running joke when I came back in the writers’ room, with like, the head writers. They kind of busted my chops and were like, ‘Remember that time you booked yourself to lose a match when we were trying to push you?…’ So much you don’t know behind the scenes because you’re not having these conversations like, hey, when you win this one, we’re gonna push you… She’s (Mandy Rose) gonna go in a different direction, you’re gonna go in a different direction. So it wasn’t that transparent, so I didn’t really know what I was doing to myself at the time. So I ended up sitting home for five months.”

Deville exited WWE earlier this year after her contract was not renewed.