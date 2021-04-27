wrestling / News
Sonya Deville Reinstates Charlotte Flair On Raw
Charlotte Flair’s suspension was short-lived, as she’s back on Raw thanks to Sonya Deville. Monday night’s episode saw Deville show up on Raw in her executive role and reinstate Flair from the indefinite suspension she received last week after assaulting referee Eddie Orengo at the end of the show.
Deville brought out Flair, who apologized for attacking Orengo. Orengo then apologized for not reprimanding Rhea Ripley for getting involved in the Flair vs. Asuka match last week. Flair was then announced as being in action tonight.
Adam Pearce was not happy about the situation and said he didn’t believe Deville’s apology. You can see clips and pics from the segments below.
