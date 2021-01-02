wrestling / News
Sonya Deville Returns to WWE TV on Smackdown (Clip)
January 1, 2021 | Posted by
Sonya Deville has made her return to WWE, appearing on tonight’s episode of Smackdown. During Friday’s episode, Deville was seen backstage walking through in a suit, to the surprise of the other stars in the back. Corey Graves noted on commentary that Deville has been reinstated by WWE after she lost a loser leaves WWE match to Mandy Rose at SummerSlam.
Deville was written off via the loss to Rose after a deranged fan attempted to kidnap her in August. The man has been charged with aggravated stalking, armed burglary of a dwelling, attempted armed kidnapping, and criminal mischief and depositions in the case are set for February.
WOAH. @SonyaDevilleWWE is BACK on #SmackDown! pic.twitter.com/AcId1KWFDV
— WWE (@WWE) January 2, 2021
