wrestling / News

Sonya Deville Returns to WWE TV on Smackdown (Clip)

January 1, 2021 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Sonya Deville Smackdown

Sonya Deville has made her return to WWE, appearing on tonight’s episode of Smackdown. During Friday’s episode, Deville was seen backstage walking through in a suit, to the surprise of the other stars in the back. Corey Graves noted on commentary that Deville has been reinstated by WWE after she lost a loser leaves WWE match to Mandy Rose at SummerSlam.

Deville was written off via the loss to Rose after a deranged fan attempted to kidnap her in August. The man has been charged with aggravated stalking, armed burglary of a dwelling, attempted armed kidnapping, and criminal mischief and depositions in the case are set for February.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Smackdown, Sonya Deville, WWE, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading