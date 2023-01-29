wrestling / News
Sonya Deville Reveals Bloody Cut Suffered In Royal Rumble Match
January 29, 2023 | Posted by
Sonya Deville took a nasty cut during the women’s Royal Rumble match, and she took to Twitter to share a photo of it. The Smackdown star posted to her Twitter account with an image of the wound, as you can see below.
Deville entered at #27 and lasted about 10 minutes before being eliminated by Asuka.
I’m a beast! 🩸🩸🩸🩸#RoyalRumble pic.twitter.com/UNSB5ro0RQ
— Daria/Sonya Deville (@SonyaDevilleWWE) January 29, 2023
