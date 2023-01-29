wrestling / News

Sonya Deville Reveals Bloody Cut Suffered In Royal Rumble Match

January 29, 2023 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Sonya Deville Image Credit: WWE

Sonya Deville took a nasty cut during the women’s Royal Rumble match, and she took to Twitter to share a photo of it. The Smackdown star posted to her Twitter account with an image of the wound, as you can see below.

Deville entered at #27 and lasted about 10 minutes before being eliminated by Asuka.

