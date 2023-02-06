wrestling / News
Sonya Deville Reveals She Got Busted Open At Last Night’s WWE Live Event
February 6, 2023 | Posted by
It was reported last night that Sonya Deville appeared to be hurt following her match at a live event in Pensacola, FL. In a post on Twitter, she revealed that she cut open her eye. Not only that, it was the same one that she previously cut open at the Royal Rumble. The cut required seven stitches to close.
I’m fine ! Just call me 2x!!! 😅🤷🏻♀️ https://t.co/ITepC0wJDp pic.twitter.com/VFNhdwSUXw
— Daria/Sonya Deville (@SonyaDevilleWWE) February 6, 2023
LOL 🤷🏻♀️ https://t.co/iRpp92rgza
— Daria/Sonya Deville (@SonyaDevilleWWE) February 6, 2023
