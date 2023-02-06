wrestling / News

Sonya Deville Reveals She Got Busted Open At Last Night’s WWE Live Event

February 6, 2023 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Sonya Deville WWE Raw 5-9-22 Image Credit: WWE

It was reported last night that Sonya Deville appeared to be hurt following her match at a live event in Pensacola, FL. In a post on Twitter, she revealed that she cut open her eye. Not only that, it was the same one that she previously cut open at the Royal Rumble. The cut required seven stitches to close.

