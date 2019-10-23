Sonya Deville Runs Down The Women’s Division On The Bump

– Sonya Deville isn’t afraid to run down pretty much the entire WWE women’s division, as she proved on this week’s The Bump. The episode saw, among other things, Kayla Braxton play a video of her interview with DeVille backstage at Smackdown where she asked Deville about her reaction to Beckly Lynch saying some positive things on last week’s episode. Deville responded by breaking down the members of women’s division into derisive one-liners including Charlotte Flair, Lacey Evans, Alexa Bliss, Bayley and Sasha Banks, Natalya, and then Lynch herself.

“You have the ten-time Women’s Champion, whose dad worked for the company for like 40 years,” Deville said. “You have the beautiful blonde pinup who can’t wait to run home and make her husband a sandwich. You have the one with the pigtails who dresses up as characters, and that’s why everybody loves her, and then you have the two that cry on the floor when they don’t get their way. And then, you have the one with the cat ears. And then you have the one, the pinnacle of the women’s division. The one that brought us to the main event of WrestleMania. The one who is so strong that she had to start calling herself The Man to get noticed. I can’t wait to face The Man. And when I do. I’m gonna make her my son. And then she’s gonna have to call me daddy.”