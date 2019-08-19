Sonya Deville Says She Pitched a Feud With Ronda Rousey

– Sonya Deville revealed during SummerSlam weekend in Toronto that she tried to get a feud going with Ronda Rousey when Rousey came into the company. Speaking with Fired Up, Deville said that they didn’t have time to do the feud, and that she hopes to face Rousey when she returns to WWE.

Highlights from the interview are below:

On a possible match with Ronda Rousey: “Yeah, absolutely. As soon as Ronda got hired, I thought, ‘Oh, it’s a match made [in heaven]. The story is already written. There’s no work to really do.’ And I actually pitched it to Triple H while she was still here. But it didn’t happen, she didn’t have enough time. She had one year to bang out all those storylines. But when she comes back, I look forward to wrestling her and I think we can do some really special stuff.”

On if she prefers singles work or tagging with Mandy Rose: “I really don’t have a preference. I think life’s about timing, and I think right now I love being in a tag team and I love working with my real-life best friend. That’s a lot of fun. And there’ll be a time when we have to split ways, and I think it’ll be great.”

