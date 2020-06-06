wrestling / News
Sonya Deville Set For Next Week’s All-Women WWE Backstage, Evolution Set to Air
WWE will be returning to an all-women’s panel for next week’s WWE Backstage to go with FOX Sports 1’s WWE Evolution debut. WWE announced on Friday night that Sonya Deville will be the guest on the panel alongside Renee Young, Ember Moon, Paige and Beth Phoenix.
Before Backstage, WWE will air WWE Evolution starting at 7 PM ET. You can see the promo for the programming block below:
This Tuesday on @FS1
– Evolution at 7e/4p
– All-Women's episode of #WWEBackstage 11e/8p featuring @ReneeYoungWWE, @RealPaigeWWE, @WWEEmberMoon, and @TheBethPhoenix! pic.twitter.com/twsTJ1BvhL
— WWE on FOX (@WWEonFOX) June 6, 2020
Don't miss @SonyaDevilleWWE this Tuesday on an all-women's episode of #WWEBackstage, at 11e/8p, on @FS1. #SmackDown pic.twitter.com/o6FJlU5g5v
— WWE on FOX (@WWEonFOX) June 6, 2020
