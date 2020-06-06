wrestling / News

Sonya Deville Set For Next Week’s All-Women WWE Backstage, Evolution Set to Air

June 5, 2020 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
WWE Backstage

WWE will be returning to an all-women’s panel for next week’s WWE Backstage to go with FOX Sports 1’s WWE Evolution debut. WWE announced on Friday night that Sonya Deville will be the guest on the panel alongside Renee Young, Ember Moon, Paige and Beth Phoenix.

Before Backstage, WWE will air WWE Evolution starting at 7 PM ET. You can see the promo for the programming block below:

