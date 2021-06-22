WWE News: Sonya Deville & More Set For The Bump, Thunderdome Open For Smackdown, Liv Morgan Live-Tweeting NXT

– The Bump has announced its guests for this week’s episode including Sonya Deville and more. As you can see below, Deville, D-Von Dudley, and Sami Zayn were announced as guests for the episode, which streams starting at 10 AM ET on WWE’s digital platforms:

– WWE has opened registration for this week’s Smackdown Thunderdome experience. You can sign up here.

– Liv Morgan announced that she will be live-tweeting this tonight’s episode of NXT: