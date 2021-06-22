wrestling / News
WWE News: Sonya Deville & More Set For The Bump, Thunderdome Open For Smackdown, Liv Morgan Live-Tweeting NXT
– The Bump has announced its guests for this week’s episode including Sonya Deville and more. As you can see below, Deville, D-Von Dudley, and Sami Zayn were announced as guests for the episode, which streams starting at 10 AM ET on WWE’s digital platforms:
TOMORROW on @WWETheBump
Our resident badass @WWE authority figure @SonyaDevilleWWE returns to #WWETheBump as we celebrate #Pride Month and get the latest #WWERaw and #SmackDown gossip! pic.twitter.com/I6PWmsriZT
— WWE’s The Bump (@WWETheBump) June 22, 2021
The former Intercontinental Champion @SamiZayn returns to @WWETheBump tomorrow at 10am ET on @peacockTV & @WWE Digital Platforms. pic.twitter.com/pPanCmNScb
— WWE’s The Bump (@WWETheBump) June 22, 2021
– WWE has opened registration for this week’s Smackdown Thunderdome experience. You can sign up here.
– Liv Morgan announced that she will be live-tweeting this tonight’s episode of NXT:
YO YO YYYY YO 😝😝
WATCH ME as I will be tweeting along LIVE with @WWENXT TONIGHT. See you all at 8/7c on @USA_Network 🖤👅#NXTTuesday
Sometimes not everyone likes my opinions 🥸 pic.twitter.com/mSUZxGh55T
— LIV Morgan (@YaOnlyLivvOnce) June 22, 2021
