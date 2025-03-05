– During a recent interview with Busted Open Radio, former WWE Superstar Sonya Deville (aka Daria Berenato) discussed her WWE exit and the contract talks she was having with WWE before she was informed they would not be renewing her deal. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):

Sonya Deville on learning her contract would not be renewed: “That’s the weird part. I’m all for a release when you’ve been sat home for two, three months, you kind of feel it coming, you feel that knot in your stomach and you’re waiting for the Connecticut number to come up on your phone. But that wasn’t the case.”

On Pure Fusion Collective being heavily featured on WWE: “We were featured heavily in the Royal Rumble, my faction, PFC. We had a great showing, and it was booked that way. So I really had no idea, and we were in the middle of negotiating for a new contract because mine was coming to its expiration. So everything was seemingly going good. So yeah, I was definitely shocked.”

On her contract talks with WWE: “I’d like to preface this with, when we were in negotiations, it was not a scenario where I was like, I’m worth $5 million dollars and they came back with, ‘Screw you.’ The numbers we were talking were very humble. I know what all the other women get paid, we all talk, and so it wasn’t anything like that. It was very much so just the end of a contract, let’s talk about what’s next. I kind of knew my worth and where I stood on the card at that moment and asked for [it] accordingly.”