– During last night’s edition of WWE Raw, Chelsea Green and Sonya Deville defeated Raquel Rodriguez and Liv Morgan to win the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championships. After the match, Sonya Deville shared a photo with Green and Triple H, which you can see below.

Sonya Deville tweeted, “8 years. 8 years we have been waiting for this photo. @ImChelseaGreen Thank you @TripleH 🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆 AND NEW”

The victory marks the first title win of Deville’s WWE career.