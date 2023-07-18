wrestling / News
Sonya Deville Shares Photo With Triple H Following WWE Women’s Tag Title Win on Raw
July 18, 2023 | Posted by
– During last night’s edition of WWE Raw, Chelsea Green and Sonya Deville defeated Raquel Rodriguez and Liv Morgan to win the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championships. After the match, Sonya Deville shared a photo with Green and Triple H, which you can see below.
Sonya Deville tweeted, “8 years. 8 years we have been waiting for this photo. @ImChelseaGreen Thank you @TripleH 🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆 AND NEW”
The victory marks the first title win of Deville’s WWE career.
8 years. 8 years we have been waiting for this photo. @ImChelseaGreen Thank you @TripleH 🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆 AND NEW pic.twitter.com/ZcKe3ooak2
— Daria/Sonya Deville (@SonyaDevilleWWE) July 18, 2023
More Trending Stories
- Eric Bischoff On Why WBD Is In Favor Of AEW Expanding PPV Schedule, Talks Company’s Growth
- New Details On Don Callis Altercation At AAA Triplemania Press Conference
- Bully Ray on Matt Riddle Not Being Entertaining Since His WWE Return, Thinks Randy Orton Is What Made RK-Bro Work
- Wrestlecon Owner Issues Statement On Rick Steiner After Return Announcement, Says Steiner Apologized For Transphobic Comments