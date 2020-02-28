wrestling / News

Sonya Deville Signs With Imagine Artist Management

February 28, 2020 | Posted by Jeremy Lambert
Sonya Deville Pride

Variety reports that Sonya Deville has signed with Imagine Artist Management.

The article notes that Sonya “will now look to expand into film and television roles.” Sonya was a cast member on Tough Enough and Total Divas. She is currently part of the WWE SmackDown brand.

Brian Grazer and Ron Howard’s Imagine Entertainment launched the independent Artist Management division in July of last year.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Sonya Deville, Jeremy Lambert

More Stories

loading