Sonya Deville Signs With Imagine Artist Management
February 28, 2020 | Posted by
– Variety reports that Sonya Deville has signed with Imagine Artist Management.
The article notes that Sonya “will now look to expand into film and television roles.” Sonya was a cast member on Tough Enough and Total Divas. She is currently part of the WWE SmackDown brand.
Brian Grazer and Ron Howard’s Imagine Entertainment launched the independent Artist Management division in July of last year.
