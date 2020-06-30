Sonya Deville Discusses LGBTQ+ Representation and Need for Uncomfortable Conversations

In an interview with The Mirror amid Pride Month, Sonya Deville discussed LGBTQ+ representation and support in the wrestling industry and the need for uncomfortable conversations, and also praised Finn Balor’s support of the LGBTQ+ community. Some highlights are below:

On the need for ‘uncomfortable conversations’ to change perceptions about the LGBTQ+ community: “When I got signed, my coming out story was on national television. It was one of those crazy, surreal moments. The last five years, from the time I came out on Tough Enough to now, has really been a learning process for me and becoming more comfortable with myself. So to know that I went through all those real scary emotions, and a lot of my fans are going through that same kind of stuff right now, and I can be sort of a positive influence or comfort to them knowing that I did it, and they can do it, it means a lot to me.”

On Finn Balor’s support of the LGBTQ+ community: “For him to use the large platform that he stands on to spread such a good message, he’s always been a good friend of mine, he’s just like one of the greatest guys I’ve ever met, and for him to use his voice as an ally is so important, it’s such a big statement.”