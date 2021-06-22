Sonya Deville’s Stalker Transferred From Policy Custody To Mental Health Facility

PWInsider reports that Phillip Thomas, who was found incompetent to stand trial last month after being arrested last August for attempting to kidnap WWE superstar Sonya Deville, has been transferred from police custody to a mental health facility. The transfer reportedly took place on Tuesday.

The report states that during the ruling of incompetence, Judge Barbara Twine Thomas noted that the defendant not be released without “further order” from the court, so he’s expected to remain committed for the foreseeable future.

Additionally, it’s noted that Thomas’s commitment likely marks the end of the criminal case unless the court rules on a change in his mental competency.

Thomas has been charged with Aggravated Stalking, Armed Burglary of a Dwelling, Attempted Armed Kidnapping, and Criminal Mischief.