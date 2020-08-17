More On Pre-Trial Hearing for Man Who Was Arrested for Stalking & Breaking Into Sonya Deville’s Home

PWInsider reports that a pre-trial hearing for Phillip A. Thomas II will be held on Thursday, August 20th at 4:30PM ET after he was arrested yesterday for breaking into Sonya Deville’s home. He was charged with aggravated stalking, armed burglary of a dwelling, attempted armed kidnapping, and criminal mischief. The hearing will determine if Thomas should be held without bail and remain in jail (he’s currently in the Hillsborough County Jail in Florida) or if he should be able to post bond and be released until trial.

Per the Sheriff’s Office, Thomas, age 24, had been planning the abduction for eight months and was stalking the victim on social media. He was found inside the home with a knife, plastic zip ties, duct tape, and mace.

At midnight, Thomas reportedly parked his car at the Idlewild Church near Dale Mabry Highway and Van Dyke Road. He then walked to a home on Pine Hammock Blvd in the Promenade at Lake Park. It’s stated that he cut a hole in the patio screen and remained on the patio for three to four hours while watching and listening through the windows. Then at 2:43 am, after the homeowner went to bed, Thomas was able to enter the premises through a glass door, which then set off the alarm.

At that point, the homeowner saw Thomas through the window on the property and left with a guest in the car. The homeowner then called 911. Thomas was found in the house when deputies arrived, where he was reportedly found with the aforementioned items.

Thomas, who was listed as an “Applebee’s crew member,” was later arrested and charged with aggravated stalking, armed burglary of a dwelling, attempted armed kidnapping, and criminal mischief.

According to a news release from the Sheriff’s department, Sheriff Chad Chronister commented, “Our deputies are unveiling the suspect’s disturbing obsession with this homeowner who he had never met, but stalked on social media for years. It’s frightening to think of all the ways this incident could have played out had the home alarm not gone off and alerted the homeowner of an intruder.”

On his Twitter account, Thomas appeared to mainly comment on Sonya Deville’s activities in WWE. On July 30, in response to one of her appearances at the GLAAD media awards, he wrote, “I’m so proud of you Daria you’re a inspiration to me.”

Earlier this month, Thomas appeared to comment, “But what if others think I’m not and I have no self confidence or self worth? I’m asking for your advice because I need a second opinion on something that could determine what happens next in my life.”

Deville issued this statement in regard to the alleged abduction attempt.

Thank you everyone for your love and concern. A very frightening experience but thankfully everyone is safe. A special thank you to Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office for their response and assistance. 🖤 — Daddy Deville (@SonyaDevilleWWE) August 17, 2020

The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office released the following information on the arrest of Phillip A. Thomas II and a booking photo of the suspect: