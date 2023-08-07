Sonya Deville Suffers ACL Tear, Will Be Out Indefinitely

Sonya Deville will be out of action indefinitely after suffering a torn ACL. TMZ reports (and Fightful has confirmed) that the co-WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion will be undergoing surgery on Tuesday to fix the ACL tear.

TMZ reports that the injury is believed to have happened on the July 28th episode of WWE Smackdown where Deville and Chelsea Green faced Bianca Belair and Charlotte Flair in a non-title match. There is no time table for her return.

WWE has made no announcement on how the Women’s Tag Team Titles will be handled. The titles were vacated in May after Liv Morgan was put out with a shoulder injury and Ronda Rousey & Shayna Baszler won the titles in a fatal four-way match. Deville and Green have been champions for 21 days, having won the belts from Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez on the July 17th episode of Raw.