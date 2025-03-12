– Former WWE Superstar Sonya Deville (aka Daria Berenato) recently launched a new podcast with her wife, Toni, titled Unwrapped. On the show’s Patreon, Deville revealed the upcoming launch of a new podcast series titled, Unwrapped: Wrestling Stories, which she’s teasing will feature “Never before heard behind the scenes stories” from her WWE career. Deville also noted on the series, “They are juicy, wild and I can’t wait to tell them all!” The announcement reads:

Deville recently exited WWE after she was informed that they would not be renewing her contract.