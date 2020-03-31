Sonya Deville Says She Wants To Be Like The Rock & John Cena, Shares Her Advice To Those Struggling To Come Out

Digital Spy has released more of their interview with Sonya Deville, in which Sonya discusses her goal of becoming a successful actor like The Rock and John Cena, and her advice to those struggling to come out. Highlights are below.

On wanting to be like The Rock & John Cena and be a successful actor: “Acting is definitely where my heart’s at. Recently I’ve been going out to LA and trying to just dive into Hollywood. It’s something that coincides well with WWE with the likes of John Cena and The Rock being super successful in both and I would love to be a female that can do the same. That’s definitely my goal and that’s going to be what I’m focusing on, on top of wrestling, over the next few years.”

On her advice to those struggling to come out to their friends and family: “I always tell everybody there is no right time. There’s no one generic right way or right time to come out. It’s all about what’s right for you. But what I will say is, when you’re hiding a piece of yourself from the people that you love, your family, your friends, it feels like you’re not living fully. You’re hiding something and it’s not a good feeling to live with. So be open, be honest and don’t be afraid to be who you are and show your true colours and do it when it feels right to you.”