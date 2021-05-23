wrestling / News
Sonya Deville & Titus O’Neil Attend Tampa Pride Parade, Deville Named Special Guest of Honor
– WWE talents Sonya Deville and Titus O’Neil were guests at today’s Tampa Pride Parade in Florida. You can see some photos and a clip of the two at the parade that were posted on social media.
Sonya Deville attended the parade a special guest of honor. Deville wrote on her Instagram on the event, “Happy Tampa Pride! a special thank you to Sheriff Chronister of the HCSO for selecting me as the HCSO guest of honor this year! Thank you for all you do for the community and making it an LGBTQ safe place #Pride #inclusion”
.@SonyaDevilleWWE and @TitusONeilWWE had a great day at the #TampaPride Parade this afternoon.
They even got to say hello to #Tampa Mayor @JaneCastor! 🙌 #Pride #LGBTQ🌈🌈🌈 pic.twitter.com/5sI54bMjpr
— WWE Community (@WWECommunity) May 23, 2021
